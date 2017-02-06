Work of Teachers Lauded by Education Minister

Education, Youth and Information Minister, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid (right), hands over a plaque for dedicated service to Odeth Rhoden, teacher at the Aboukir Primary School in St. Ann. The award was given by the Kiwanis Club of Charlton Alexandria, during a ceremony at the Aabothnott Gallimore High School on February 4. + - Photo: Marlon Tingling Education, Youth and Information Minister, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid (right), hands over a plaque for dedicated service to Odeth Rhoden, teacher at the Aboukir Primary School in St. Ann. The award was given by the Kiwanis Club of Charlton Alexandria, during a ceremony at the Aabothnott Gallimore High School on February 4. Story Highlights Education, Youth and Information Minister, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, has lauded the work of teachers from South West St. Ann who were honoured on February 4 by the Kiwanis Club of Charlton Alexandria, in the parish.

The teachers honoured were: Jennifer Walker of Aabothnott Gallimore High, Odeth Rhoden of Aboukir Primary, Doreen Anderson Rowe of Alva Primary, Beverly Veitch Clarke of Bethany Primary, Carol Shaw of Bob Marley Primary and Junior High, Keron Gallimore Anderson of Charlton Infant, Annette Campbell Hall of Charlton Primary, Sandra Wray of Clarksonville Primary, and Maxine Stephenson Shirley and Yashika Smith Campbell of Inverness Primary.





Education, Youth and Information Minister, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, has lauded the work of teachers from South West St. Ann who were honoured on February 4 by the Kiwanis Club of Charlton Alexandria, in the parish.

Speaking at an appreciation banquet for 10 teachers at the Aabuthnott Gallimore High School in Alexandria, St. Ann, the Minister said it is important for members of the teaching profession to be recognized for their work, as they continue to build and mold the minds of citizens.

“I know how important it is for members of the teaching profession to be appreciated and having served the education sector as teacher, administrator and now as Minister, I know that feeling very well,” Senator Reid said.

The Minister lauded the teachers for the solid foundation in education which they have built over the years and that the recognition from the Kiwanis Club of Charlton Alexandria was well deserved.

“I want to signal my own appreciation and the appreciation of the Government, because if you had not worked as hard as you have done, we would not be able to build on that foundation,” Senator Reid stated.

Also speaking at the function was Member of Parliament for South Western St. Ann, Zavia Mayne.

He lauded the work of the teachers and pointed out that he will be working closely with the Ministry of Education to have a new school built in the constituency.

The teachers honoured were: Jennifer Walker of Aabothnott Gallimore High, Odeth Rhoden of Aboukir Primary, Doreen Anderson Rowe of Alva Primary, Beverly Veitch Clarke of Bethany Primary, Carol Shaw of Bob Marley Primary and Junior High, Keron Gallimore Anderson of Charlton Infant, Annette Campbell Hall of Charlton Primary, Sandra Wray of Clarksonville Primary, and Maxine Stephenson Shirley and Yashika Smith Campbell of Inverness Primary.