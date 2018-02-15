Work On Cornwall Regional Hospital to Be Completed in 2018/19 Fiscal Year

Story Highlights Phase II of the Cornwall Regional Hospital Rehabilitation project, which includes significant work on the ventilation system, is expected to be completed in the 2018/19 fiscal year.

Phase II of the Cornwall Regional Hospital Rehabilitation project, which includes significant work on the ventilation system, is expected to be completed in the 2018/19 fiscal year.

This was disclosed by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, while delivering the 2018/19 Throne Speech in Parliament on February 15.

The Jamaica Moves campaign is the Government’s signature health promotion intervention, which places emphasis on increased physical activity, healthy eating and regular health checks.

He said the focus remains on creating a healthier Jamaica, and programmes to rehabilitate and make new investments in critical health infrastructure will continue.

“Productivity of all sectors hinges on the health and well-being of our people, and while focusing on prevention, we must also continue to expand access and improve the quality of care to optimise the quality of life of all Jamaicans,” the Governor-General said.

The Throne Speech was delivered under the theme ‘Continuing on the Path to Prosperity’.