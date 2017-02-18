Work Continues on Upgrading of IOJ

Story Highlights







Work will continue in the new fiscal year on the upgrading of the Institute of Jamaica (IOJ) through a $16 million allocation in the 2017/18 Estimates of Expenditure now before the House of Representatives.

The objective of the project, which began in February 2015, is to improve public access to Jamaica’s cultural heritage through the provision of advanced audio-visual technology and more frequent outreach programmes.

As at December 2016, 95 per cent of infrastructure work at the Natural History Museum’s exhibition gallery was completed, while two of five diorama spaces at the exhibition galley were 80 completed.

In addition, data network cabling was fully installed; the process for the procurement of equipment from Japan was finalised; and work commended on the upgrading of infrastructure for the Outreach Mobile Exhibit and Multimedia Production Studio.

The allocation for the new fiscal year will provide for finalisation of the diorama fabrication for the Natural History Museum exhibition gallery; completion of the preparatory infrastructure works for the Multimedia Production Studio and Outreach Mobile Exhibit parking; completion of infrastructure works for the lecture hall and its adjoining audio-visual room; installation and configuration of procured equipment; creation of multi-media and animation content for the touch screen kiosk; and commencement of exhibition design phase for the mobile museum.

The project is being implemented by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and is slated to end in September 2017.

Funding is being provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.