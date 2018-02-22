Work Continues Under EU-Funded Technical Cooperation Project





The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) has received another $19.2 million to carry out activities under the ongoing European Union (EU)-funded Technical Cooperation Facility VI project for the upcoming fiscal year.

Set aside in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure, the money will go towards engaging a short-term consultant to support the Office of the National Authorising Officer (NAO) of the PIOJ, conducting training in the use of the budget support modality, and procuring information technology (IT) network equipment and software.

The objective of the project is to identify and implement relevant, sustainable, visible and measurable programmes to be supported from the European Development Fund (EDF) and EU budget lines.

In addition, it intends to strengthen the NAO’s and ministries’ capacities in the areas of management, planning coordination and monitoring of EDF programmes.

Up to December 2017 under the project, the services of a Budget Support Specialist had been engaged; and an Action Document drafted for the EU Environment and Climate Change Programme.

The project is slated to run from November 2016 to November 2021.