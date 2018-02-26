Work to Continue on Shore Project

Story Highlights Work will continue on the Palisadoes Shore and Road Project in the next fiscal year, with additional budgetary support of $5 million.

The overall project aims to protect the integrity and viability of the investments made by the Government of Jamaica and ensure that its citizens have reliable access between home, school, healthcare facilities and work.

Up to December 2017 under the project, revetment works, road construction works, and waterline replacement have been completed.



Work will continue on the Palisadoes Shore and Road Project in the next fiscal year, with additional budgetary support of $5 million.

The money has been set aside in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure and will be used to undertake the continued monitoring of mangroves under the environmental sub-project.

The overall project aims to protect the integrity and viability of the investments made by the Government of Jamaica and ensure that its citizens have reliable access between home, school, healthcare facilities and work.

It also seeks to make the corridor less susceptible to flooding, while also protecting the Kingston Harbour from storm surges.

Up to December 2017 under the project, revetment works, road construction works, and waterline replacement have been completed.

In addition, an environmental consultancy was completed and a contract awarded for the rehabilitation/re-vegetation of the mangroves, which has been completed.

It is being implemented by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, with funding from the Government and the Export-Import Bank of China.

The project, which began in July 2010, is scheduled to end in February 2020.