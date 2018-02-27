Work to Continue on Portmore Climate Change Park

Story Highlights Work is slated to continue on the Portmore-Hagen Climate Change Park, following an allocation of $10 million.

The project aims to raise public awareness about issues surrounding climate change among residents in Portmore, St Catherine, and its environs.

It is anticipated that this increased awareness will change how residents conduct their business and personal affairs, and how they maintain their homes, workplaces and public property in respect to climate change.



Details of the project are outlined in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The park will comprise a green recreational space for relaxation, which will also act as an educational tool to promote the use of renewable energy as well as reduction of the carbon footprint.

The money for the new fiscal year will go towards constructing bathroom facilities and a building for housing equipment. It will also be used to complete the walkway and parking area.

The project is being implemented by the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development and is expected to conclude in March 2019. It is being funded by the Governments of Jamaica and Germany.