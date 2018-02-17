Work to Continue on Broadgate to Agualta Vale Roadway





Work will continue on the rehabilitation of the Broadgate to Agualta Vale roadway in St. Mary this year, through a $500 million allocation in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure now before the House of Representatives.

This additional work should bring the project to 85 per cent completion.

The undertaking falls under the Rural Road Rehabilitation Project II, which is being implemented by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

Meanwhile, the Government will be spending $204.5 million this year to complete renovation of office space at Port Royal Street in Kingston in order to accommodate a United Nations (UN) office.

A sum of $37.5 million has also been provided in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure to conduct pre-assessment studies (surveys and evaluation) for the establishment of a third city in keeping with the country’s development agenda.

The money will also go towards the production of a report with recommendations for three possible sites for a third city.