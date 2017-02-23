Work to Begin Soon on Ocho Rios Fishing Village

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid.



Phase II of the redevelopment project for the Ocho Rios Fishing Village in St. Ann is to get under way soon.

This follows Cabinet’s approval of a $163.6-million contract to M & M Jamaica Limited to undertake the works.

Details on the project were provided by Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, at a post-Cabinet press briefing, held at Jamaica House on February 22.

The aim of the project is to transform the village into a premier facility for entertainment and dining. It involves the development of upscale facilities and a modern fishing bay for Jamaicans, tourists and fisherfolk.

Under the overall project, activities include the upgrading of the waterfront, with consideration given to possible swimming areas, while retaining free public access; erection of a proper security gate; and replacement of illegal and unsightly zinc structures on the boundaries of the property. Proper parking and security will also be put in place.

Upgrades to the village also include construction of souvenir shops, bars and restaurants as well as a special area for local fishers.

The rehabilitated facility is to be managed by the Port Authority of Jamaica.