Work Advanced to Develop Public-Sector Compensation Policy

Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Rudyard Spencer, says the Ministry is far advanced in its work to review current practices regarding public-sector compensation and develop a Compensation Policy.

Mr. Spencer, who was making his Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on April 11, said the process will be instrumental in informing the Government’s medium-term wage policy, which is consistent with the legislated wage ceiling.

He said that a submission is being prepared to be discussed at Cabinet shortly.

The State Minister, in his presentation, reiterated the Government’s commitment to transforming the public sector into an efficient and productive workforce.

He noted that the work of the newly established Strategic Human Resource Management Division within the Ministry is well under way in this regard.

“The new division equips the Ministry with expertise in creating and maintaining efficiency in service across the public sector,” he noted.

He informed that work had commenced during the previous financial year on the development of a Capacity Enhancement Strategy and Plan for all human resource management departments across ministries, departments and agencies.

“This is in accordance with the Public Sector Efficiency Programme (PSEP) agreement that was signed between the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Government in February 2014,” he said.