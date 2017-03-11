More Women Urged to Pursue Careers in Politics and Governance

Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange (second left), shares a photo moment with (from left) Marketing Consultant, Tara Playfair-Scott; Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Chief Executive Officer, Kelly Tomblin; JPS Board Director, Minna Israel; President, International Women Forum, Jamaica Chapter, Camille Facey; and Chief Executive Officer, Bahamas Power and Light, Pam Hill, during the second and final day of the JPS Women in Energy (WIE) Conference at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on March 10. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange (second left), shares a photo moment with (from left) Marketing Consultant, Tara Playfair-Scott; Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Chief Executive Officer, Kelly Tomblin; JPS Board Director, Minna Israel; President, International Women Forum, Jamaica Chapter, Camille Facey; and Chief Executive Officer, Bahamas Power and Light, Pam Hill, during the second and final day of the JPS Women in Energy (WIE) Conference at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on March 10. Story Highlights Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange, is urging more women to pursue careers in politics and governance.

Ms. Grange said while Jamaica’s women have achieved much and are more than capable of holding their own in a number of leading roles, the country does not benefit as much as it could from their talents and insight.

Women in Energy 2017, which was held on March 9 and 10 under the theme ‘Doing Power Differently’, hosted over 400 attendees from Jamaica, the Caribbean and North America.



Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange, is urging more women to pursue careers in politics and governance.

She was addressing the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Women in Energy (WIE) Conference at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on March 10.

Ms. Grange said while Jamaica’s women have achieved much and are more than capable of holding their own in a number of leading roles, the country does not benefit as much as it could from their talents and insight.

“In a world that favours leadership, based on the skill of personal interaction rather than on authority, women have a head start,” she said.

The Minister argued that women are particularly suited for leadership roles as they possess good empathy skills and often place a higher value on reciprocal relationships.

“We now need to (exert) our power differently (by) moving boldly to serve our nation with our talents. We cannot be afraid…we must have the courage to be an integral part of the change that our country needs. More of us have to play a leading role in directing the affairs of the state,” Ms. Grange further contended.

Meanwhile, the Minister said deejays and singers were being engaged to promote messages denouncing violence against women and children, as part of the Ministry’s public education programme.

This approach, Ms. Grange said, was being used as entertainers generally wield significant influence, particularly in the communities being targeted.

“We are committed to going into the communities, into the nook and the crannies, to find the perpetrators (and) speak to (and reach out to abusers),” she added.

Ms. Grange said violence against women and children was incompatible with the Government’s prosperity agenda and an obstacle to women’s achievements.

“This is a very serious issue that we are committed to tackling once and for all. I keep saying that we can end the violence (and) I believe that with every fibre of my being. But it requires every man and every woman being vigilant and working together,” she said.

Women in Energy 2017, which was held on March 9 and 10 under the theme ‘Doing Power Differently’, hosted over 400 attendees from Jamaica, the Caribbean and North America.

The event, which was staged for the second year, is designed to give women in the energy industry a platform to address global challenges and opportunities.

It also provides a forum for addressing challenges encountered by women leaders in other industries.