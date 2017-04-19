Web Security Policy Being Developed





A web security policy for the Government is being developed and will be completed within the next six months.

This was stated by Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, during his contribution to the 2017/18 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, today (April 18).

This comes on the heels of the completion of a security audit of Government websites. The audit was completed by eGov with support from the Cyber Incident Response Team (CIRT), Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

Dr. Wheatley said cybersecurity continues to be an area of primary importance to the Ministry, and that efforts are currently under way to address vulnerabilities that were identified from the audit as immediate threats.

In the meantime, he commended the stellar work being done by the CIRT, headed by Dr. Moniphia Hewling.

He said since the launch of the Jamaica CIRT, it has been promoting best practices to raise awareness of the risks that exist with use of technological devices as well as to help citizens guard against unsafe cyber practices.