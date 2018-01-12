Water Treatment Facility to Be Constructed Near Dam Head

President of the National Water Commission (NWC), Mark Barnett. (FILE) + - Photo: JIS Photographer President of the National Water Commission (NWC), Mark Barnett. (FILE) Story Highlights A 15-million gallon water treatment facility is to be constructed on the Rio Cobre at Content, near Dam Head, in St. Catherine, under a private/public partnership (PPP), involving the National Water Commission (NWC).

A 15-million gallon water treatment facility is to be constructed on the Rio Cobre at Content, near Dam Head, in St. Catherine, under a private/public partnership (PPP), involving the National Water Commission (NWC).

This was announced by President of the NWC, Mark Barnett, at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’, on January 11.

He pointed out that a private entity has been contracted to build the facility, with construction set to get underway later this year.

“The Rio Cobre is a steady flow of water even in the worst of situations. We have about 50 million gallons of water daily, so it makes sense as I don’t have to increase capital cost from creating storage. We only have to create a treatment facility and that is what we are pursuing now,” the President said.

Mr. Barnett pointed out that building the facility is one of the strategies being employed to improve the company’s operational efficiency, improve capital asset base and expand the service.

He noted that the private enterprise has already secured financing under the PPP arrangement to meet the 2018 commencement date.

“The treatment facility will impact Portmore, Kingston and Spanish Town,” the President said.

He pointed out that the NWC will purchase water from the facility for distribution to its customers, with the non-revenue water (NRW) component being complementary. “This is expected to at least reduce our losses to about 30 per cent,” he noted.