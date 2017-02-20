Water Resources Development Master Plan to be Updated





A sum of $5 million has been allocated by the Government to provide assistance to the Water Resources Authority to update the country’s Water Resources Development Master Plan (WRDMP).

Funding for the project is being provided by the Government of Jamaica and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The money is included in the 2017/2018 Estimates of Expenditure now before the House of Representatives.

Implemented by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, the project is expected to update the water resources and water demand inventories, and revise the Water Allocation Policy Strategy.

The initiative, which was scheduled to end in April last year, has been extended further to December 2017.

As of January, the Jamaica Water Resources Development Master Plan has completed an evaluation for tender for the selection of a consultant to update the WRDMP.

It is expected that the WRDMP will be completed for submission to the Economic Growth and Job Creation Ministry and the final report printed and disseminated to the main stakeholders.

The development of an online database of Water Resources Master Plan data is also expected.