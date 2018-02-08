Voluntary Separation Offered to Public-Sector Workers

Deputy Financial Secretary, Strategic Human Resource Management at the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Wayne Jones, speaks at a JIS ‘Think Tank’, at the Ministry’s head office on February 7. + - Photo: Camar Getfield Deputy Financial Secretary, Strategic Human Resource Management at the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Wayne Jones, speaks at a JIS ‘Think Tank’, at the Ministry’s head office on February 7. Story Highlights The Government, through its Special Early Retirement Programme (SERP), is offering voluntary separation from the public sector to employees 50 to 59 years of age who are under the non-contributory Government pension scheme.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’, on February 7, Deputy Financial Secretary, Strategic Human Resource Management at the Ministry of Finance, Wayne Jones, noted that the SERP is part of the public-sector transformation programme.

However, he pointed out that “the public-sector transformation initiative is ultimately about service delivery and service efficiency,” and noted that this is the reason for the exemption of some groups from the programme.



The SERP, which is being undertaken through the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, was opened on January 2, 2018 and will close for applications on February 16, 2018.

Additionally, he explained that the measure is also an effort to manage the public-sector wage bill.

These groups include members of the security forces, teachers and healthcare professionals, which he said are sectors that already have a shortage of personnel.

Mr. Jones said that eligible persons may apply for the programme through their Human Resources Department, adding that the organisation would need to do an evaluation of the application, as well as the role of the employee, to determine whether that application can be approved.

Successful applicants will receive an incentive of two weeks’ salary for each year of service up to a maximum of one year’s salary.

The Deputy Financial Secretary also outlined that applicants must have been vested with 10 years’ service, with at least one pensionable appointment in a pensionable post during this period.

Additionally, approved applicants will receive, as part of their package, pay for vacation leave not taken.

Interested persons may contact the SERP at 778-5581 or email address serp2017@mof.gov.jm.