Violet Mosse-Brown to Receive Prime Minister’s Medal of Appreciation





Prime Minister Andrew Holness will today (April 27) present the Prime Minister’s Medal of Appreciation to Mrs. Violet Mosse-Brown.

Mrs. Mosse-Brown is the oldest person in the world.

She is also the world’s first verified supercentenarian from Jamaica.

Prime Minister Holness will make the presentation to Mrs. Mosse-Brown when he visits her at her home in Duanvale Trelawny.

She was born on March 10, 1900.

Prime Minister Holness says “the country takes great pride in acknowledging Mrs. Mosse-Brown.”

On April 15, Mrs Mosse-Brown became the oldest person alive following the death of Emma Morano of Italy.