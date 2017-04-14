Vice President of Carnival says Relationship will Continue

Vice President of Strategic and Commercial Port Development for Carnival Cruise Line, Carlos Torres de Navarra, addressing a Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) press conference at the Half Moon Hotel, recently. + - Photo: Garwin Davis Vice President of Strategic and Commercial Port Development for Carnival Cruise Line, Carlos Torres de Navarra, addressing a Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) press conference at the Half Moon Hotel, recently. Story Highlights Vice President of Strategic and Commercial Port Development at Carnival Cruise Line, Carlos Torres de Navarra, says Carnival has a special longstanding relationship with Jamaica, which will continue for a long time.







Vice President of Strategic and Commercial Port Development at Carnival Cruise Line, Carlos Torres de Navarra, says Carnival has a special longstanding relationship with Jamaica, which will continue for a long time.

Mr. de Navarra, who was addressing journalists at a Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) press conference at the Half Moon Hotel in Montego Bay recently, said that as the biggest users of the Montego Bay and Ocho Rios ports, Carnival will continue to work with the local authorities on ways to ensure that guest satisfaction continues to improve.

“In any destination, the most important thing is whether the guests can safely come in. As far as we are concerned, that is not a problem…the Jamaican ports have been doing that for many years. However, what is also important is what our guests see when they leave the pier in whatever mode of transportation and the experience they will have before getting back on board,” he said

He noted that the port authorities have been doing a tremendous job in improving the aesthetics at the ports where there is a beautiful setting for disembarking guests, and also a seamless transition from the ports to get on the shore excursions.

“Then there are those who will simply shy away from the shore excursions and want to go experience the town and interact with the locals…we have to ensure that they too will have a good time,” Mr. de Navarra said.

“The ports are doing a great job in terms of improving the product. In Ocho Rios we note the work that is going on at the nearby fisherman’s beach which we can see will help to enhance the experience of our guests. All in all, Carnival is very impressed with the progress being made,” he added.

Mr. de Navarra said that Carnival, which is the biggest cruise company in the world, has been a reliable partner for Jamaica and “we really want to keep this relationship the way it has always been.”