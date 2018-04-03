Vale Royal Talks Resume Tomorrow

Prime Minster the Most Hon. Andrew Holness. (FILE) + - Photo: JIS Photographer Prime Minster the Most Hon. Andrew Holness. (FILE) Story Highlights The Vale Royal Talks - a mechanism for the two main political parties to have bipartisan dialogue on critical national issues will take place on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at the UWI Regional Headquarters commencing at 10am.

The items for discussion at the first meeting include national security, electoral re-verification and chairmanship of Parliamentary committees.





The Jamaica Labour Party’s team will be led by Prime Minister Andrew Holness and will include General Secretary Horace Chang, Chairman Robert Montague, Minister of Justice, Delroy Chuck and Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Audley Shaw.

The People’s National Party’s team will be led by Opposition Leader Dr. Peter Phillips and will include General Secretary Julian Robinson, Chairman Fitz Jackson, Leader of Opposition Business in the House, Phillip Paulwell and Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate, Donna Scott-Mottley.

As agreed by the political parties, all communication from the meetings will be done as joint statements. A joint-statement will be issued at the end of the bipartisan dialogue.

The media will have an opportunity at 10am to take pictures of the proceedings.

Horace Chang

General Secretary – Jamaica Labour Party

Julian Robinson

General Secretary – People’s National Party