UWI Urged to Help Change Culture of Anger and Violence

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, addresses the 2017 graduation ceremony of the Herbert Morrison Technical High School at the Montego Bay Convention Centre on July 4. + - Photo: Marlon Tingling Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, addresses the 2017 graduation ceremony of the Herbert Morrison Technical High School at the Montego Bay Convention Centre on July 4. Story Highlights Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has challenged the University of the West Indies (UWI) to start playing a more decisive role in helping to change the culture of anger and violence in the society.

Addressing the 2017 graduation ceremony of the Herbert Morrison Technical High School at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on July 4, he said that as the nation’s leading tertiary institution, the UWI has been playing a major role in producing well educated citizens, who must now help to reduce the high level of anger that often lead to violence in the society.

The Minister congratulated the administration of Herbert Morrison Technical for the sterling work they have done over the four decades of the institution’s life.



Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has challenged the University of the West Indies (UWI) to start playing a more decisive role in helping to change the culture of anger and violence in the society.

Addressing the 2017 graduation ceremony of the Herbert Morrison Technical High School at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James on July 4, he said that as the nation’s leading tertiary institution, the UWI has been playing a major role in producing well-educated citizens, who must now help to reduce the high level of anger that often leads to violence in the society.

While not advocating for any major change to its curriculum, Mr. Bartlett said efforts must be made by the UWI to ensure that persons who are trained there are able to assist in transforming Jamaica into a more gentle society.

The Minister congratulated the administration of Herbert Morrison Technical for the sterling work they have done over the four decades of the institution’s life.

“Over the past four decades, your school has carved out an enviable niche in western Jamaica as the secondary institution of choice for students sitting GSAT,” Mr. Bartlett told the graduates.

“As a co-ed institution, it has been making strides in academics and extra-curricular activities,” he added.

The Minister said the school, with an enrolment of 1,200 students, has been producing well-rounded individuals, who, in their senior years, are prepared for the world of work through the specialised skills training they receive from grade 10 up to sixth form.

“Your successes reflect the discipline that you have applied to your studies and the hard work of your committed teachers. No doubt, many of today’s graduates will be pursuing higher education, while others of you will be seeking out job opportunities befitting the skills you have acquired,” Mr. Bartlett told the graduates.

The Minister said that four members of the class of 2017 have been awarded scholarships through the East Central St. James Education Trust to undertake studies in the field of tourism, starting in September 2017.

The scholarships, each valued at $100,000, have been awarded to Ashley Kelly, Chevelle Fullerton, Chantel Artwell and Kerry-Ann James. In addition, the Valedictorians for the class, Kadisha Nelson and John Carl Bryan, will receive education grants ahead of the 2017 academic year.