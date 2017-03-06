UTECH Offers Master’s Degree in Sustainable Energy

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley (fourth left), officially launches the Sustainable Energy and Climate Change Master’s Degree Programme at the University of Technology (UTech) on March 2 at the university’s Papine campus. Others (from left) are Chargé d’Affaires at the German Embassy, Michael Dumke; Dean, Faculty of the Built Environment at UTech, Dr. Garfield Young; President of UTech, Professor Stephen Vasciannie; UTech’s Sustainable Energy Head, Dr. Ruth Potopsingh; Manager, Energy, CARICOM Secretariat, Dr. Devon Gardner, and Representative from the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) in the Dominican Republic, Anya Shwerwin. + - Photo: Donald De La Haye Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley (fourth left), officially launches the Sustainable Energy and Climate Change Master’s Degree Programme at the University of Technology (UTech) on March 2 at the university’s Papine campus. Others (from left) are Chargé d’Affaires at the German Embassy, Michael Dumke; Dean, Faculty of the Built Environment at UTech, Dr. Garfield Young; President of UTech, Professor Stephen Vasciannie; UTech’s Sustainable Energy Head, Dr. Ruth Potopsingh; Manager, Energy, CARICOM Secretariat, Dr. Devon Gardner, and Representative from the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) in the Dominican Republic, Anya Shwerwin. Story Highlights Jamaicans will now be able to pursue a master’s degree in Sustainable Energy and Climate Change at the University of Technology (UTech).

The master’s degree programme, which will begin in May 2017, will accommodate up to 25 students studying for a period of 18 to 20 months, and will enable graduates to tangibly contribute to the research and development of sustainable energy.





Jamaicans will now be able to pursue a master’s degree in Sustainable Energy and Climate Change at the University of Technology (UTech).

Speaking at the official launch of the programme on March 2 at the University’s Papine campus, Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Dr. the Hon. Andrew Wheatley, said “this deliberate move to grow the home-base of energy and green economy sector researchers, innovators and entrepreneurs is an example of great economic prudence”.

“We look forward to graduates playing their part in further cementing Jamaica’s position as the regional leader in comprehensive energy assessment and planning, as we seek to further develop a culture of energy eﬃciency and conservation,” he added.

Dr. Wheatley said the Ministry will be looking to further partner with UTech to fulfil the Government’s mission of “developing science, energy and technology policies that fuel growth and prosperity for Jamaica”.

The master’s degree programme, which will begin in May 2017, will accommodate up to 25 students studying for a period of 18 to 20 months, and will enable graduates to tangibly contribute to the research and development of sustainable energy.

Courses to be covered under the programme include Sustainability of Energy Systems, Energy and Environment Policies, Regulations and Economics, Energy Management in Building and Industry, and Green Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

UTech has partnered with the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Technical Assistance (REETA) to undertake this offering.