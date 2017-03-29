USF to Provide Wi-Fi Downtown and in Olympic Gardens

Chief Executive Officer of the Universal Service Fund (USF), Suzette Buchanan. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Chief Executive Officer of the Universal Service Fund (USF), Suzette Buchanan. Story Highlights The Universal Service Fund (USF) continues its quest to provide 100 per cent Internet penetration across Jamaica with Wi-Fi hotspots to be provided at the St. William Grant Park in downtown Kingston and in Olympic Gardens.

The USF started providing free Wi-Fi in public spaces in late 2016 and has already provided free Wi-Fi at Devon House in Kingston as well as the Mandela Park in Half-Way Tree square.





The Universal Service Fund (USF) continues its quest to provide 100 per cent Internet penetration across Jamaica with Wi-Fi hotspots to be provided at the St. William Grant Park in downtown Kingston and in Olympic Gardens.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the USF, Suzette Buchanan, said that in addition to fulfilling its mandate, she hopes these hotspots will also assist in facilitating entrepreneurship.

She explained that the Olympic Gardens area should be a busy commercial area shortly and, as such, “the hotspot being created there is to complement the entertainment activities along the thoroughfare, and to also assist in providing income for small entrepreneurs in the vicinity”.

“We have St. William Grant Park, which will also provide connectivity to the market,” she said, adding that the hotspots should be functioning by the first week in April.

Additionally, the CEO said that there are plans to provide hotspots in Spanish Town, St. Catherine; Mandeville in Manchester; and Junction in St. Elizabeth.

“Based on our research, our findings indicate that even though Jamaicans have devices, a very small percentage of these individuals are connected,” she said.

“We want to encourage Jamaicans to utilise their online services. If you are paying your taxes, you can pay it online, and you can also visit our Government websites to see what is available to you, to keep yourself updated and to be educated,” Miss Buchanan added.

The USF started providing free Wi-Fi in public spaces in late 2016 and has already provided free Wi-Fi at Devon House in Kingston as well as the Mandela Park in Half-Way Tree square.