Upgrading Works at Correctional Facilities





The Government has budgeted $168 million in the upcoming fiscal year to undertake construction and renovation works at several correctional facilities as well as improve the mobility of the Department of Correctional Services.

Of the sum, $82 million will be spent at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in Kingston for the construction of an external changing area utilising retrofitted containers, and a new block for the mentally ill.

A sum of $26 million will go towards executing repairs to the inmate accommodation building at the St. Catherine Adult Correctional Centre.

The remaining $60 million will be used to purchase three Coaster buses, one 15- seater bus, one pickup and two motorcycles.

The project is being financed from the Consolidated Fund and will be implemented by the Ministry of National Security.

