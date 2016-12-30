Upgrading of Marcus Garvey Drive on Schedule

Local Government and Community Development Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (3rd right), converses with workmen involved in the road expansion project by the National Works Agency (NWA) on Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston, during a tour of the area on Friday, September 16. (FILE) + - Photo: JIS Photographer Local Government and Community Development Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (3rd right), converses with workmen involved in the road expansion project by the National Works Agency (NWA) on Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston, during a tour of the area on Friday, September 16. (FILE) Story Highlights The upgrading and expansion of Marcus Garvey Drive in St. Andrew is on schedule for completion by April 2017.

The upgrading and expansion of Marcus Garvey Drive in St. Andrew is on schedule for completion by April 2017.

The works, which fall under the Major Infrastructure Development Programme (MIDP), involve widening a section of the roadway from four to six lanes and the installation of sidewalks; upgrading the drainage infrastructure; improving lighting, among other things.

Providing an update on the project, Manager, Communication and Customer Services, National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw, said the stabilised concrete base is nearing completion.

“The southern side has been completed. We have a couple of areas just to complete the northern side, and the work is moving a pace,” he told JIS News.

He informed further that the contractor has started to lay the asphaltic concrete surface, and the median barriers are being installed.

“All of these things together will see a vastly improved corridor, certainly by the end of January of next year,” Mr. Shaw told JIS News.

He noted that while motorists have been inconvenienced throughout the life of the project, the improvements will ease traffic congestion and make commute easier.

“It will ensure a more efficient and reliable stretch of road, because Marcus Garvey Drive, at times, had been an issue as it relates to flooding and causing significant traffic snarls (that affect) the city of Kingston,” Mr. Shaw said.

More than 100 persons are employed on the project, which got under way in March.