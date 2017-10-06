Unity Parade in Kingston 11 Communities Oct. 16

Maranatha Ministries International, in association with Kingston 11 communities and other stakeholders, will be hosting a Unity Parade on Heroes Day (October 16) under the theme ‘Love in Our Hearts, Peace in the City’.

It is envisaged that the parade will help to heal hurting community members and bring forth an atmosphere of unity and peace.

Counselling sessions, health checks, legal advice and a major concert will be part of activities for the day.

The launch of the Unity Parade was held at the Maranatha Christian Church Auditorium, 36A Henley Road, Kingston 11, on October 5.

Pastor at the Maranatha Ministries International, Jaqueline Miller, said six communities, namely, Olympic Gardens, Drewsland, Waterhouse, Seivwright Gardens, Seaview Gardens and Waltham Park, will participate in the event.

“Within the six communities, the churches, along with all the stakeholders, will be meeting at a central location to offer prayers. We will be marching through the various areas, and we will be having prayer stops. So, different churches and pastors will be making different stops within their communities,” she said.

Pastor Miller also informed that marching bands will go through the communities, and that the concert will be held at the intersection of Bay Farm Road and Olympic Way.

She noted that the concert will involve participation from both secular and religious artistes.

“I have been getting a great response from all the churches. It is an awesome thing to just see everyone dropping what they are doing and saying yes, we believe in this move, and we believe that love in our hearts and peace in the city must prevail,” Pastor Miller said.

For his part, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) at the St. Andrew South Division, Dwight Powell, welcomed the hosting of the parade.

“We are hoping that this event will become a ‘trendsetter’ for the entire nation,” SSP Powell said.

Meanwhile, Communication/Social Marketing Coordinator at the Citizen Security and Justice Programme (CSJP), Patrice Nephew, said her organisation is happy to be a part of this venture.

“What made us gravitate towards this request for partnership is the fact that it is collaborative. The CSJP is a crime-prevention programme of the Ministry of National Security. It was formulated to complement the more traditional ways of dealing with crime. So, we look more at a social-development approach,” Mrs. Nephew said.

She also commended the organisers for not “waiting for someone from outside to bring the change here. You are proposing a change from within, and I truly believe that is a more effective approach to facilitating any form of change”.

For more information persons can call 758-7090 or send an email to maranathamins@live.com