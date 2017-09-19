UK Members of Parliament Laud Work of School of Hope

Member of the United Kingdom (UK) Parliament, Sarah Champion (left), raises a point to Government Senator, Dr. Sapphire Longmore (right). Also pictured (from second left) are Opposition Senator, Dr. Floyd Morris; Steve Reid; and Lord Goddard of Stockport. The four-member delegation from the UK Parliament was visiting the Randolph Lopez School of Hope in Kingston on Monday (September 18). + - Photo: Donald De La Haye Member of the United Kingdom (UK) Parliament, Sarah Champion (left), raises a point to Government Senator, Dr. Sapphire Longmore (right). Also pictured (from second left) are Opposition Senator, Dr. Floyd Morris; Steve Reid; and Lord Goddard of Stockport. The four-member delegation from the UK Parliament was visiting the Randolph Lopez School of Hope in Kingston on Monday (September 18). Story Highlights Members of the United Kingdom (UK) Parliament have lauded the Randolph Lopez School of Hope for the work it has been doing over the years to equip intellectually challenged students with the necessary skills to become functionally independent.

During a visit to the school in Kingston on September 18, Head of the delegation, Phillip Hollobone, told JIS News that he is hoping to learn from the school as well as share best practices regarding the education of children with disabilities.

Mr. Hollobone noted that the four-member delegation will be in Jamaica for a week visiting various organisations of interest and meeting with Jamaican parliamentarians and other persons.



Members of the United Kingdom (UK) Parliament have lauded the Randolph Lopez School of Hope for the work it has been doing over the years to equip intellectually challenged students with the necessary skills to become functionally independent.

During a visit to the school in Kingston on September 18, Head of the delegation, Phillip Hollobone, told JIS News that he is hoping to learn from the school as well as share best practices regarding the education of children with disabilities.

“All countries have a challenge in providing appropriate education for disadvantaged children, and we’ve all got things to learn from each other; and our understanding is that they do very special work here at the school, and I am hoping that perhaps we can take some of that back to the UK,” he said.

Mr. Hollobone noted that the four-member delegation will be in Jamaica for a week visiting various organisations of interest and meeting with Jamaican parliamentarians and other persons.

Opposition Senator, Dr. Floyd Morris, welcomed the visit, noting that it shows the importance the UK Parliament places on disabled persons and in particular children with disabilities.

“We here in Jamaica are pushing the agenda for getting our children (with disabilities) their education and to make sure that their developmental tools are in place, and so it is important for them to visit here to see what we are doing and to share ideas, to possibly forge some linkages with institutions back in Britain, so that the developmental agenda for persons with disabilities can be advanced,” he said.

Dr. Morris, who is visually challenged, said the country can also learn from the UK Parliament as Jamaica implements the Disabilities Act – a legislation Britain enacted years ago.

For Principal, Sylvestina Reid, the visit will further cement some of the lessons she has already taken away from that country regarding the UK’s special-education teaching styles.

She is hoping the school will be able to receive some assistance in terms of some of the tools required for special education.

Ms. Reid noted that over the years, through its various programmes, the school has been working to train students to take care of themselves, so they can adequately function in the society.

The Randolph Lopez School of Hope was established in 1956. It is the largest and oldest school serving children with intellectual disabilities in Jamaica and the English-speaking Caribbean.