UHWI Has Acquired Over $800 Million Worth of Equipment

He made the disclosure during the launch of a project to extend the surgery hours at the facility based in Papine, St. Andrew on December 21.

Mr. Moss-Solomon lauded the Ministry of Health for its support in assisting the hospital in acquiring all the necessary tools so as to improve service delivery at the institution.

“We have nothing but support from the Ministry of Health. Where there used to be delays, these delays are being sorted out very quickly, and it is allowing us to put in equipment that maybe would have taken us years to have that done,” he said.

Principal and Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of the West Indies (UWI), Professor Archibald McDonald, who is an accomplished surgeon, urged his colleagues to support the electronic medical record (EMR) system that is being installed at the hospital.

The EMR is a digital version of a paper chart that contains all of a patient’s medical history. It has medical and clinical data that are useful for diagnosis and treatment.

“That is how medicine is practised today. You can’t practise medicine anymore with pen and paper. If you misfile something, there is no finding it. Those days are done,” Professor McDonald said.

He noted that the electronic medical system will improve the efficiency of the hospital, while improving patient care.