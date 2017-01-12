Two New ITA Offices to be Built in May Pen and Savanna-La-Mar

Systems Development Manager in the Ministry Systems Development Manager in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Edson Williams (left), demonstrates the Island Traffic Authority’s Vehicle Management System to Transport and Mining Minister, Hon. Mike Henry, at the Ministry on Maxfield Avenue, in Kingston on January 11. Standing (from left) are Managing Director of the ITA, Ludlow Powell and Deputy Superintendent of Police, John Wright. of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Edson Williams (left), demonstrates the Island Traffic Authority’s Vehicle Management System to Transport and Mining Minister, Hon. Mike Henry, at the Ministry on Maxfield Avenue, in Kingston on January 11. Standing (from left) are Managing Director of the ITA, Ludlow Powell and Deputy Superintendent of Police, John Wright. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Systems Development Manager in the Ministry Systems Development Manager in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Edson Williams (left), demonstrates the Island Traffic Authority’s Vehicle Management System to Transport and Mining Minister, Hon. Mike Henry, at the Ministry on Maxfield Avenue, in Kingston on January 11. Standing (from left) are Managing Director of the ITA, Ludlow Powell and Deputy Superintendent of Police, John Wright. of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Edson Williams (left), demonstrates the Island Traffic Authority’s Vehicle Management System to Transport and Mining Minister, Hon. Mike Henry, at the Ministry on Maxfield Avenue, in Kingston on January 11. Standing (from left) are Managing Director of the ITA, Ludlow Powell and Deputy Superintendent of Police, John Wright. Story Highlights Two new Island Traffic Authority (ITA) offices are to be built in May Pen, Clarendon and Savanna-la Mar, Westmoreland in short order.

Transport and Mining Minister, Hon. Mike Henry, also indicated that improvements and upgrades are to be made to existing ITA facilities across the island.

Meanwhile, in his address on the new Vehicle Management System, Mr. Henry lauded the ingenuity of the ITA for the creation of the system, which, he noted, has to be integrated into a broader transport plan.



“I am meeting with the Island Traffic Authority at the management level, on the ground, to discuss with them their facilities and how we can improve them,” the Minister said.

Mr. Henry was speaking to JIS News at the launch of the pilot of the ITA Vehicle Management System, at the Transport and Mining Ministry in Kingston, on January 11.

The Minister said he is to schedule several visits to ITA facilities across the island in conjunction with the Transport Authority.

The system is designed to technologically capture all motor-vehicle fitness and driver’s licence information that is currently done manually at the examination depots islandwide.

It will eliminate the need for paper as well as the duplication of fitness records, eliminate and reduce bogus fitness certificates, promote more compliant vehicles on the roads, increase cost savings and reduce transposition errors.

The pilot becomes fully operational today (January 12), at the Swallowfield Island Traffic Authority and will be rolled out on a phased basis at other locations.

The new system will promote an integration of systems with the Jamaica Customs Agency, Tax Administration Jamaica and the Island Traffic Authority.

Information Technology Consultant at Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ), George Wright, said this system signals a new chapter in the motor-vehicle registration process.

Mr. Wright argued that the system will go a far way in strengthening the motor-vehicle registration process and improving the integrity of the motor-vehicle database.

He said the TAJ is on a drive to make more of its services paperless and has had some measure of success in that regard, particularly with the implementation of the Revenue Administration Information System (RAiS).

“The phased rollout of this electronic fitness certificate is another step in our joint effort to remove our reliance on paper,” he said.

Mr. Wright also noted that steps are being taken to digitise motor-vehicle records using the recently acquired Enterprise Content Management System.