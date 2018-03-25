Two Local Companies Receive ISO Certification





The National Certification Body of Jamaica (NCBJ) has awarded the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9002:2015 certificate of conformity for quality management systems to two companies

These are JP Tropical Foods Snacks Division and the Jamaica North South Highway Company, which were presented with the certificates during a ceremony at the Courtleigh Hotel, New Kingston, on March 23.

Speaking at the function, Director General at the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries (MICAF), Vivian Brown said the certification of both companies, increases capacity, competitiveness and production.

He noted that the move to improve the quality management systems to international standards “will impact the upgrading of the country’s infrastructure to assist in providing economic opportunities for growth and job creation… and confirm the competence of businesses which is crucial in trading.”

Mr Brown said increased globalization has resulted in increased standardization adding that organizations that commit to improving total quality management, will experience several benefits.

“These (ISO certifications) play a very important role in technological progress, productivity and trade. Indeed, our global trading partners are demanding products and services that meet rigorous and advanced standards to satisfy customer expectations and comply with their technical regulations,” he shared.

For her part, Manager, in the Certification Unit at the NCBJ, Michelle Sturridge said the demand for certification has increased, because consumers are insisting on quality service.

She shared that Jamaica Produce Tropical Foods – Snack Division certification covers areas such as the manufacturing of banana chips, cassava chips, breadfruit chips and frozen peeled green bananas,

For the Jamaica North South Highway Company she said the certification includes the implementation and management of systems used to assist in the toll operation and infrastructure maintenance in accordance with the Concession Agreement.

Meanwhile, Factory Operations Manager at the Jamaica Produce Tropical Foods -Snack Division, Alfred Maragh said the company is pleased to have received the ISO 9001:2015 certification.

He said the award has resulted in remarkable changes for the St. Mary operations and of the group as a whole.

“Our team now function with a renewed focus on quality, efficiency, effectiveness and overall improved structure. As a local entity, the NCBJ audit team understood and appreciated the intricacies and uniqueness of the JP Foods operations and the things we have to do to remain a viable business in a challenging time,” Mr Maragh stated.

He added that the NCBJ has played a critical role in ensuring that the quality management systems at the plant, will be able to stand up to scrutiny of international authority.

Assistant Maintenance and Quality Manager at the Jamaica North South Highway Company, Brittany Copeland shared that the certification has motivated the team to strive for further successes to ensure that the highest service is offered to the country.