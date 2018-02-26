Two-Day IDB Caribbean Governors Meeting

IDB Logo + - Photo: Contributed IDB Logo Story Highlights A two-day meeting of Caribbean governors of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) gets underway on Monday (Feb. 26), at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston.

The meeting will include a series of bilateral and plenary sessions and is intended to prepare the Caribbean Governors and the IDB's management for the substantive deliberations on the future direction of the institution that are anticipated at the IDB's Annual





The seventh annual Caribbean Governors’ Meeting is being hosted by the Bank of Jamaica under the theme: ‘Jump Caribbean.’

It will focus on helping the Caribbean to embrace the digital revolution as a developmental tool.

The IDB has indicated that it wants to improve the capacity of the region to tap into technology and apply innovative methods as a means to solve problems, improve productivity, generate employment and advance development.

IDB Governors are expected from the Bahamas, Barbados, Jamaica, Suriname, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago.

IDB President, Luis Alberto Moreno and other senior IDB officials, and Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) President, Dr. Warren Smith, will also be in attendance.

