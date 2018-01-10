Twinning Resolution Approved By Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation

Story Highlights The cultural, creative and historic ties between Kingston, Jamaica and Windhoek, Namibia in Africa are expected to be strengthened through a twinning relationship.

According to the Resolution, the city of Windhoek “has extended the hand of friendship to the city of Kingston…through the established diplomatic channels to support and bolster a suitable and mutually beneficial twinning relationship.”

In his remarks, Councillor for the Havendale Division, Vernon McLeod, who moved the motion, stressed that there are substantial benefits that can accrue from stronger relations with Windhoek.



The cultural, creative and historic ties between Kingston, Jamaica and Windhoek, Namibia in Africa are expected to be strengthened through a twinning relationship.

A Resolution to support this partnership was approved at the first Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation meeting for the year on Tuesday (January 9), at its Chambers in downtown Kingston.

According to the Resolution, the city of Windhoek “has extended the hand of friendship to the city of Kingston…through the established diplomatic channels to support and bolster a suitable and mutually beneficial twinning relationship.”

“Both these cities share deep cultural, creative and historic ties and have agreed to pursue and solidify this relationship through various initiatives, such as trade in goods and services, youth participation in governance, community empowerment and local economic development,” the document read.

In his remarks, Councillor for the Havendale Division, Vernon McLeod, who moved the motion, stressed that there are substantial benefits that can accrue from stronger relations with Windhoek.

He noted especially, that that city could gain valuable insights from Jamaica’s tourism sector, which is among the best in the region.

“I believe that twinning with them will have some benefits for both Windhoek and ourselves….we are really looking forward to this relationship for us to have various exchanges with them, so that both of us can benefit,” he said.

Councillor for the Trafalgar Division, Kari Douglas, who seconded the motion, pointed out that traditionally, municipal corporations and cities across the world have partnered or entered into co-operative long-term relationships through which cultural, educational, business and technical exchanges take place.

“Some of these partnerships have been nurtured to realise benefits from various industries and areas of development to include trade and tourism. In partnering or twinning the city of Kingston with Windhoek, there are some expectations for benefits or positive outcomes from the relationship between both cities,” she said.

The Resolution is to be sent to the Ministry of Local Government and Communality Development for support.