Transport Sector Provides Opportunities for Investment – Minister Henry

Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Mike Henry, displays a document for the development of the Vernamfield aerotropolis during a meeting with members of the diplomatic corps at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Wednesday (February 8). + - Photo: Michael Sloley Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Mike Henry, displays a document for the development of the Vernamfield aerotropolis during a meeting with members of the diplomatic corps at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Wednesday (February 8). Story Highlights Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Mike Henry, says Jamaica’s transport sector provides significant opportunities for investment.

Minister Henry, who was addressing a meeting with members of the diplomatic corps at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Wednesday (Feb.8), said the Vernamfield project is a major part of the process to make the transport sector a seamless connection from road to rail, to sea and to air.





Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Mike Henry, says Jamaica’s transport sector provides significant opportunities for investment.

“We are open and ready to do business with those who are looking for investments that can become game changing. The Vernamfield aerotropolis (airport) concept is one such opportunity waiting to be grasped,” he said.

Minister Henry, who was addressing a meeting with members of the diplomatic corps at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Wednesday (Feb.8), said the Vernamfield project is a major part of the process to make the transport sector a seamless connection from road to rail, to sea and to air.

The objective is to create an integrated multi-modal transport system to help drive the economic development in Jamaica.

Minister Henry said Jamaica has the land space to accommodate the largest long-haul aircraft and given the country’s geographic location “we can deliver goods and services to other parts of the world, two to four days earlier” than other locations.

He informed that Jamaica is forging new air services agreements with seven such deals ready to be signed with Austria, Qatar, India, Paraguay, Ghana, Ethiopia and Burkina Faso.

The Minister further pointed to the move to give the Caribbean Maritime Institute (CMI) university status and establish a Festo Authorised and Certified Training (FACT) Centre for specialised engineers.

“We are ready to take advantage of every opportunity that presents itself for growth and partnerships,” he noted.

The meeting was part of activities to mark Diplomatic Awareness Week from February 5 to 10 under the theme: ‘Growth through Partnerships’.