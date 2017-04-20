Training for Local Government Personnel

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, emphasises a point during his contribution to the 2017/18 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on April 19. Listening (from left) are: Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange; and Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague. + - Photo: Michael Sloley Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, emphasises a point during his contribution to the 2017/18 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on April 19. Listening (from left) are: Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange; and Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague.



Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, says the Ministry is working with the Management Institute for National Development (MIND) to develop a two-year programme of study on local government.

He said the programme, which is being fine-tuned, will be offered to all local government personnel, including elected and administrative persons, who will be trained and certified.

“The project is intended to develop local government to its full potential and to create a lasting institutional memory,” said Mr. McKenzie during his 2017/18 Sectoral presentation in the House of Representatives on April 19.

He said the initiative has attracted international support, with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) indicating its readiness to assist.

Mr. McKenzie informed that personnel from four municipal corporations – St. Thomas, Portmore, Kingston and St. Andrew and St. Catherine will form the first cohort of trainees.

“We are not just improving local government; we are creating Local Government 2.0…a transformational, idea-driven, forward-thinking (and) problem-solving local government,” he said.