Training for All JPs in the West February 22

All Justices of the Peace (JPs) in western Jamaica are invited to the launch of training for that part of the island at the Jamaica Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, Mount Salem, St. James, on February 22.

The ceremony, which will begin at 8:30 a.m., is targeted at JPs from Trelawny, Hanover, St. James and Westmoreland.

Custos of Trelawny, Paul Muschett, told JIS News that it is important for the JPs to attend the event, as it will serve to update and enlighten them on their expanded role, within the context of the new regulations to increase their effectiveness and eventually reduce the case loads in the court system.

He said they can expect to undergo mediation training, which will allow them to play a greater role in the communities in reducing tension through intervention and mediation.

“Through the training, they will be better equipped so that persons who have sensitive information can come to them, allowing them to pass this information to the security forces and eventually enhance the security of the communities,” the Custos said.

The launch will be held under the patronage of the High Commissioner of Canada, His Excellency Sylvain Fabi.

Mr. Muschett noted that the Canadian Government has been instrumental in trying to improve the justice system in Jamaica through improved technology and the court system.