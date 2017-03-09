Training for JPs from St. Ann and St. Mary

Custos Rotulorum for the Parish of St. Ann, the Hon. Norma Walters. + - Photo: Contributed Custos Rotulorum for the Parish of St. Ann, the Hon. Norma Walters. Story Highlights Justices of the Peace (JPs) from the parishes of St. Ann and St. Mary are invited to attend a training session on March 10 at the Sandals Ocho Rios Beach Resort, starting at 8:30 a.m.

Custos Rotulorum of St. Ann, the Hon. Norma Walters, in urging the JPs to attend, said the training will better enable them to carry out their roles. Among the areas that will be covered are mediation, restorative justice, and new and critical pieces of legislation.

She noted that the session will also provide the opportunity for JPs to bond, network and share challenges as well as best practices.



Justices of the Peace (JPs) from the parishes of St. Ann and St. Mary are invited to attend a training session on March 10 at the Sandals Ocho Rios Beach Resort, starting at 8:30 a.m.

Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, will address the session, while Head of Delegation, European Union, Ambassador Malgorzata Wasilewska, will make the keynote presentation.

Custos Rotulorum of St. Ann, the Hon. Norma Walters, in urging the JPs to attend, said the training will better enable them to carry out their roles.

Among the areas that will be covered are mediation, restorative justice, and new and critical pieces of legislation.

“We are living in a more informed society, times are changing, so they need to come and learn how they can continue to relate to their communities and to be that reservoir of information,” she said.

She noted that the session will also provide the opportunity for JPs to bond, network and share challenges as well as best practices.

Other presenters will include Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Justice, Carol Palmer; Executive Director of National Integrity Action, Professor Trevor Munroe; Chief Executive Officer, Companies Office of Jamaica, Judith Ramlogan; and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission of Strata Corporations, Sandra Watson.

JPs interested in participating should contact Custos Walters or Custos Rotulorom of St. Mary, the Hon. Colonel Errol Johnson.

Meanwhile, Custos Walters informed that she has received more than 150 JP applications, and she expects to process half of the candidates by the middle of the year.

She noted that there has always been a steady stream of applicants. However, there was a slight increase in numbers after the call by the Ministry last year for more persons to come forward.

She is appealing for persons of upstanding character to apply by downloading the form from the Ministry’s website, or collect it from the office of the Custos.

Custos Walters is reminding applicants that they do not have to be referred, but they will need references upon submission of forms.