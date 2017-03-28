Training for Case Progression Officers April 1

Story Highlights The Justice Reform Implementation Unit (JRIU), along with the Office of the Chief Justice, will host a workshop for Case Progression Officers in the court system, on April 1 at the Jewels Runaway Bay Beach Resort in St. Ann.

The Justice Reform Implementation Unit (JRIU), along with the Office of the Chief Justice, will host a workshop for Case Progression Officers in the court system, on April 1 at the Jewel Runaway Bay Beach Resort in St. Ann.

Director of the JRIU, Althea McBean, told JIS News that the training will not only help the officers, but will also assist the court system by making it more efficient and aid to achieve faster adjournment of matters, thereby reducing the backlog of cases within the island’s courts.

“The training will increase their skills and their capacity to function in the courts and to make the management of cases more efficient, as they are the ones who assist with managing cases, scheduling, preparing the rosters and following up,” Miss McBean said.

She explained that the Case Progression Officers ensure that cases are ready for trial by liaising with various entities, including the prosecutor’s office, the attorneys, the hospitals, as well as labs with forensic reports, to ensure that they are ready and available.

Approximately 20 officers are scheduled to be trained, which represents one officer per parish court and the rest coming from the Supreme Court.

They will be trained in coordination of activities in the court registry; the nature of court cases; and how to deal with the varying types of cases.

Miss McBean pointed out that there is also a draft manual that will be given to the officers for their feedback.

Chief Justice, Hon. Zaila McCalla, will speak at the opening, while Bruce Preston, a court reform expert from Canada, and a Supreme Court Judge will conduct the training.