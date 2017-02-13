Tourism Pivotal to Economic Growth – Min. Bartlett

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, addressing diplomats during a Ministerial briefing at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on February 8. The briefing was part of activities marking Diplomatic Week, from February 5 to 10, under the theme: ‘Growth through Partnerships’. + - Photo: Michael Sloley Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, addressing diplomats during a Ministerial briefing at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on February 8. The briefing was part of activities marking Diplomatic Week, from February 5 to 10, under the theme: ‘Growth through Partnerships’. Story Highlights Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says tourism remains a pivotal driver of economic growth and prosperity for Jamaica, as it continues to generate increased visitor arrivals and earnings.

Addressing diplomats during a Diplomatic Corps Ministerial briefing at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on February 8, Mr. Bartlett noted that the sector performed very well based on data for 2016, and could potentially achieve higher growth.

“The latest figures show that from January to December 2016, we recorded total tourist arrivals of 3.84 million, up by roughly four per cent…with 2.2 million stopovers, up 2.8 per cent, and 1.66 million cruise passenger arrivals…up 5.5 per cent,” he informed.

Estimated gross foreign exchange earnings for the period totalled US$2.55 billion, 6.2 per cent more than the corresponding period in 2015 when Jamaica earned approximately US$2.4 billion.

Stopover arrival earnings for the period was US$2.4 billion, up 6.1 per cent, while cruise passenger earnings amounted to US$148.6 million, an increase of eight per cent.

“Our earnings virtually doubled the rate of growth of arrivals and that speaks to the value proposition that we offer to our customers, as people will pay for more if they are getting more,” Mr. Bartlett pointed out.

The Minister further indicated that the sector continues to work at stimulating investments and promotions targeting new, existing and emerging markets in order to increase arrivals, foster growth in the sector, generate jobs and increase foreign exchange earnings.

The Ministerial briefing was part of activities to mark Diplomatic Week from February 5 to 10 under the theme: ‘Growth through Partnerships’.