Tourism Minister Outlines Pillars for Growth

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, addresses a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House on January 11.

Story Highlights

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says plans to establish a hospitality school and a craft development institute complete the Government's "circle" of strategies for achieving growth in the tourism sector.

The Government has partnered with professionals from international tourism training institutions for the design and development of the hospitality school, set to be opened in 2018. The school, to operate alongside a training hotel, will focus on hands-on training for middle- and upper-level positions in the industry.





“This closes the circle of the five pillars of growth,” he said, as he addressed a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House on January 11.

The Government is seeking to attract five million arrivals in five years and to earn US$5 billion from the tourism sector through the five strategies – new markets, new investments, new partnerships, multi-destinational tourism and renewal of human capital.

He said the Government has been creating new markets in Europe, Asia and South America; has enabled new investments and has new partnerships well under way with cruise, tour and airline operators. The administration has also embarked on multi-destinational arrangements with Cuba, Dominican Republic and Mexico.

These achievements, Mr. Bartlett said, will now be topped off by the development of the institutions, which realises the final pillar – renewal of human capital.

The Craft Development Institute, also to be completed in 2018, will be developed through partnership with the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts and will focus on the creation of authentic Jamaican merchandise for the tourist market.

“We need to train and develop persons who understand merchandising and how to deal with high-end products, because that’s what is going to drive the projections. We are very deliberate and structured about the outcomes that we seek in tourism,” the Minister said.

He pointed out that training will build the capacity for service delivery, which accounts for a significant aspect of the tourist experience.