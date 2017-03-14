Time to Get Things Done, says PM Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness (centre) broke ground for 106 serviced lots and units at Masemure Phase 2, last Friday (March 10). He is accompanied by, (L-R) Mr. Martin Miller, Managing Director, NHT; Dr. Wykeham McNeill, Member of Parliament, Westmoreland West; Ambassador Dr. Nigel Clarke, Chairman, NHT; and His Worship the Mayor Bertel Moore, Westmoreland Parish Council. + - Photo: Office of the Prime Minister Prime Minister Andrew Holness (centre) broke ground for 106 serviced lots and units at Masemure Phase 2, last Friday (March 10). He is accompanied by, (L-R) Mr. Martin Miller, Managing Director, NHT; Dr. Wykeham McNeill, Member of Parliament, Westmoreland West; Ambassador Dr. Nigel Clarke, Chairman, NHT; and His Worship the Mayor Bertel Moore, Westmoreland Parish Council. Story Highlights Prime Minister Andrew Holness says that the National Housing Trust, NHT, must increase the pace of the delivery of housing solutions.

Speaking in Westmoreland at the ground breaking for two housing developments, Darliston and Masemure Phase 2, last week (March 10), Mr. Holness said the Trust must do more to execute the planned housing projects.

“Jamaica’s problem is not ideas, we produce some of the brightest people in the world, Jamaica’s problem is not conceiving things; Jamaica’s problem is not trying to figure out how to solve a problem. Jamaica’s problem is implementation, getting things done, that is where we have the greatest deficit”, said Prime Minister Holness.

He says the NHT must not be seen as a political organisation; it is for the people of Jamaica regardless of their political affiliation.

“The country has to mature past whichever administration is in power and look for what is good for the country. I am not going to use the NHT in any political way. Build house(s) wherever you can build them in Jamaica so that (the) Jamaican people can get house(s)”, declared the prime minister.

The prime minister says that informal settlements have drastically affected Jamaica’s development. He says added that orderly development is important to our development as a country.

“When you buy your residential house you must be able to live and secure the value of that property to pass on to your children. I have given direct instructions to the NHT that these houses, when they are sold, must be sold with specific covenants on the lots and the NHT must take a proactive role in ensuring that the lots remain as they were sold and faithful to the covenants applied to the titles. We cannot, as government, support the development of communities that don’t meet the highest standards”, said Prime Minister Holness.

The government is on target to deliver approximately 3075 housing solutions before the end of the financial year.

Approximately six housing developments, yielding 1499 housing solutions, are to be built in Westmoreland over the next four years. These include Barham, 44 solutions; Negril Sport, 1200 solutions; Yeast Plant, 50 solutions; and Shrewsbury, 61 solutions.

On Friday, the Prime Minister broke ground for 31 serviced lots in Darliston and 106 serviced lots and units for Masemure Phase 2 in Westmoreland.