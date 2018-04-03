Three Judges Promoted

Newly appointed judges with their Instruments of Appointment, following a swearing-in ceremony at King’s House on Tuesday (April 3). They are (from left) Justice Andrea Thomas and Justice Grace Henry McKenzie, who will act as puisne judges in the Supreme Court, effective April 4; and Justice Leighton Pusey, who will act as a judge in the Court of Appeal, effective April 9. + - Photo: Donald De La Haye Newly appointed judges with their Instruments of Appointment, following a swearing-in ceremony at King’s House on Tuesday (April 3). They are (from left) Justice Andrea Thomas and Justice Grace Henry McKenzie, who will act as puisne judges in the Supreme Court, effective April 4; and Justice Leighton Pusey, who will act as a judge in the Court of Appeal, effective April 9. Story Highlights Three judges have been appointed to act in higher positions in the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal.

Effective April 4, Justice Andrea Thomas and Justice Grace Henry McKenzie will serve as puisne judges in the Supreme Court, and Justice Leighton Pusey as a judge in the Court of Appeal, effective April 9.

In his remarks, the Governor-General noted that the appointments are expressions of the confidence in their ability to discharge these new responsibilities with thoroughness, balance and the legal acuity that they have demonstrated throughout their careers.



Three judges have been appointed to act in higher positions in the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal.

Effective April 4, Justice Andrea Thomas and Justice Grace Henry McKenzie will serve as puisne judges in the Supreme Court, and Justice Leighton Pusey as a judge in the Court of Appeal, effective April 9.

They were sworn in by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, during a ceremony at King’s House today (April 3).

In his remarks, the Governor-General noted that the appointments are expressions of the confidence in their ability to discharge these new responsibilities with thoroughness, balance and the legal acuity that they have demonstrated throughout their careers.

“As you assume your duties… I encourage you to carry out your duties with care and diligence, so that all who will engage with the judicial system can attest to its integrity and its impartiality,” he said.

In the meantime, President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Dennis Morrison, also congratulated the judges on this new milestone in their professional lives, noting that each of them “brings a substantial fund of experience to the role which you have assumed”.

He pointed out that judges Thomas and Henry McKenzie have served for many years with distinction in the parish courts, and noted that decisions they have rendered and judgments they have given have been observed and read with approval by the Court of Appeal over the years.

“I believe that your advancement represents a well-deserved recognition of (your) work and worth,” he said.

As it relates to Justice Pusey, the Court of Appeal President noted that he is “eminently qualified for the role that he has signed on to,” having been a judge of the Supreme Court since 2006.

“As a judge of great experience and acumen and one of the key players in the criminal case management project which has been ongoing in the Supreme Court for the last nine years or so, Mr. Justice Pusey will, I am sure, bring special insights to the work of our court, where we struggle still to cope with an ever burgeoning workload,” he said.

Chief Justice, Hon. Bryan Sykes, echoed the sentiments of Justice Morrison, pointing out that he has known the three appointees in excess of 25 years, “and each of them, I can assure you, is well qualified to be where they are today”.

Replying on behalf of the newly appointed judges, Justice Pusey said they appreciate the opportunity granted to them to serve in higher judicial office.

“We have already indicated our promises by way of the oaths that we took to continue our commitment to the people of Jamaica, and fairly and consistently uphold the laws and constitution of Jamaica to the best of our ability,” he said.