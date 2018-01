Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness. (FILE) + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness. (FILE)



Prime Minister Andrew Holness is set to lead the Cabinet into a three-day Retreat beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, January 10.

Prime Minister Holness and members of his Cabinet will discuss several important national matters including the ongoing public sector wage negotiations, issues of national security and safety, economic growth, as well as plans for the 2018/2019 Budget.

The Retreat is scheduled to take place at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kingston.