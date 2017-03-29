Ten Police Officers Vie for Top Cop Award

Acting Commissioner of Police, Novelette Grant (right), in conversation with participants in the LASCO/Jamaica Constabulary Force Police Officer of the Year competition (from left) Corporal Tony Ann Fearon-Dixon, Corporal Patrice Gordon and Constable Hilette Virgo. The finalists were feted at a reception on Monday (March 27) at the Police Officers’ Club, Hope Road, in Kingston. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Acting Commissioner of Police, Novelette Grant (right), in conversation with participants in the LASCO/Jamaica Constabulary Force Police Officer of the Year competition (from left) Corporal Tony Ann Fearon-Dixon, Corporal Patrice Gordon and Constable Hilette Virgo. The finalists were feted at a reception on Monday (March 27) at the Police Officers’ Club, Hope Road, in Kingston. Story Highlights Ten police officers are to vie for top honours in the LASCO/Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Police Officer of the Year competition.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Novelette Grant, congratulated the participants for reaching so far in the competition.

Managing Director of LASCO Distributors Limited, Peter Chin, wished the finalists all the very best in their upcoming interviews and presentations.



Ten police officers are to vie for top honours in the LASCO/Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Police Officer of the Year competition.

The finalists were fêted at a reception held on March 27 at the Police Officers’ Club on Hope Road in Kingston.

In her remarks, Acting Commissioner of Police, Novelette Grant, congratulated the participants for reaching so far in the competition.

She noted that the event has been beneficial to both the police and the community as a whole.

“It has brought out the best in persons. I have sat on the panel a couple of times and I have seen good projects, good ideas and very creative ways of seeking to ensure that community-based policing principles are adhered to,” Ms. Grant said.

“I am encouraging that regardless of where you place in the competition, continue the projects that you have started, because they are worthwhile and you wouldn’t have reached this far if your projects were not good. So, continue to work on them, regardless of the outcome,” she added.

The Acting Commissioner encouraged the participants to continue to build good relationships with the police and the citizens.

Ms. Grant also thanked LASCO for its sterling contribution over the years.

For his part, Managing Director of LASCO Distributors Limited, Peter Chin, wished the finalists all the very best in their upcoming interviews and presentations.

“We have been doing this programme for 15 years and, for us, it is our very simple way of just saying thank you, and our contribution for the recognition that you need at this step,” Mr. Chin said.

The LASCO/JCF Police Officer of the Year programme continues to motivate and publicly acknowledge members of the force who demonstrate outstanding professionalism and dedication.