Technology Will Be Utilised in Creating Safer Society – Charles Jr.

Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. addresses the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Social Good Summit at the University of Technology campus on Old Hope Road in St. Andrew on September 28.

Mr. Charles was speaking at the opening ceremony for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Social Good Summit at the University of Technology campus, Old Hope Road, St. Andrew, on September 28.

“We have found ways to access and utilise technology to our benefit, particularly with regard to communication for prevention and public awareness through our website, through the Stay Alert Application and other mechanisms,” he said.

Senator Charles highlighted other areas in which technology can be used to respond to crime.

“Whether it is, perhaps, a digitised diary in the police station or some equipment that is used within the police vehicle, it is all around the aspect of better use of technology for the efficiency and effectiveness of how we are going to create a safer and more secure Jamaica,” he noted.

The State Minister reiterated a call for persons to download and make use of the Ministry’s crime-fighting and safety software application, ‘Stay Alert’.

The app, which is a crime-fighting mechanism, has a panic mode that, when activated, sends an alert to the police that the user is in an emergency situation. It also facilitates reporting of incidents.

The Stay Alert app includes alerts that provide users with the latest news, tips and updates from the police and other information from the police blotters; iReport, which allows users to anonymously upload video, audio, photo or messages about suspicious individuals or crimes; and the laws component, which provides snippets of Jamaican legislation.

The Social Good Summit, a flagship annual global event of the UNDP, examines the impact of technology and new media on social good initiatives around the world.

The Summit unites a dynamic community of global leaders and grassroots activists to discuss solutions for the greatest challenges of our time.