Technological Training Programme for Unattached Youth Begins March 5

Associate Vice President for the Faculty of Advanced Skills and Professional Development at the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU), Dr. Cornell Brown, addresses a JIS Think Tank at the agency’s head office in Kingston on February 28. + - Photo: Camar Getfield Associate Vice President for the Faculty of Advanced Skills and Professional Development at the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU), Dr. Cornell Brown, addresses a JIS Think Tank at the agency’s head office in Kingston on February 28. Story Highlights Approximately 1,000 unattached youth are set to begin training on Monday (March 5) under the Technology Advancement Programme (TAP).

The programme, which will equip the participants with skills in data collection and analysis, involves partnership between the Universal Service Fund (USF) under the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology and the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU).

Dr. Brown, who was addressing a JIS Think Tank of Tuesday (February 28), said that “at the end of the training, participants will receive a recognised CMU competency certificate, which will indicate that they have expertise in data collection”.



Associate Vice President for the Faculty of Advanced Skills and Professional Development at CMU, Cornell Brown, said that the training will provide the youths with an opportunity “to gain a marketable skill”.

Trainees will be employed by the USF for at least one year.

Some of them will be placed in various ministries, departments and agencies to undertake technology-related tasks, while others will be sent into the field to collect information on internet penetration across the island.

The TAP participants will cover nine modules over a 12-week period.

The first module, focused on employability skills, will begin at the Brimmer Vale High School in St. Mary for residents of the parish, St. Ann and Portland.

On March 6, training will be held in Montego Bay for persons from Trelawny, St. James and Hanover.

The programme continues in Manchester on March 7 for residents of Clarendon, Manchester and St. Elizabeth.

More than 200 participants in St. Catherine will be trained on March 8, and the first module will conclude in Kingston on March 9.

The other training sessions, covering modules two to nine, will be held in the individual parishes.

Dr. Brown told JIS News that at the end of the training, a graduation ceremony will be held at a venue in Kingston.