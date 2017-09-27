Teachers Benefit from Summer Skills Training Programme

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid (left), greets President, Liaison College, Rudy Florio (right), during the presentation of certificates to teachers who benefited from a summer skills training programme. The ceremony was held at The Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston on September 26. Also sharing in the moment is 1st Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Liaison College, Suzan Mikler. Three hundred of the nation’s teachers benefited from the summer skills training programme which exposed them to international best practices and standards. The training, undertaken both locally and internationally, was carried out in 14 skill areas for HEART Trust/NTA instructors and secondary-school teachers at a cost of $20.5 million. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid (left), greets President, Liaison College, Rudy Florio (right), during the presentation of certificates to teachers who benefited from a summer skills training programme. The ceremony was held at The Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston on September 26. Also sharing in the moment is 1st Vice-President, Corporate Affairs, Liaison College, Suzan Mikler. Three hundred of the nation’s teachers benefited from the summer skills training programme which exposed them to international best practices and standards. The training, undertaken both locally and internationally, was carried out in 14 skill areas for HEART Trust/NTA instructors and secondary-school teachers at a cost of $20.5 million. Story Highlights Three hundred of the nation’s teachers recently benefited from a summer skills training programme, aimed at exposing them to international best practices and standards.

The training, undertaken both locally and internationally, was carried out in 14 skill areas for HEART Trust/NTA instructors and secondary-school teachers at a cost of $20.5 million.

The objective was to provide Jamaican workers, trainers and educators with the opportunity to advance and upgrade their skills through professional development programme licensure locally and internationally, in order to adequately prepare students and meet the labour market required skill set as identified by the labour market research.



Of the sum, the Ministry of Education provided $14.5 million, while the HEART Trust/NTA provided $6 million.

The skill sets included advanced culinary; advanced tour guiding; heavy-duty vehicle maintenance; tractor operator maintenance; international professional baking; wellness promotion; auto mechanics, motor vehicle repairs; auto mechanics, heavy duty equipment; allied healthcare; healthcare assistance; intermediate multimedia production; building construction and drafting.

The participants were presented with their higher-level certificates at The Knutsford Court Hotel in Kingston, on September 26.

They received varying levels of International Licensure and International Culinary Certification from Liaison College in Canada and Hocking College in the United States.

Addressing the presentation ceremony, Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, charged the recipients to impart the knowledge they have received to their pupils and colleagues.

“I am anxious to see the ripple impact of this investment that has been made in all of you. I believe in investing in you, our people, who are our greatest asset. It is important that those of you who have received training give back 100-fold,” he said.

He encouraged them to use their talents and skills in transforming the education system to ensure that no one is left behind.

Chairman, Joint Committee for Tertiary Education (JCTE), Dr. Cecil Cornwall, informed that 100 teachers attended Hocking College and Liaison College in Canada under the supervision of the JCTE Coordinator, Michael Foster.

He further disclosed that persons were trained locally at various HEART Trust/NTA sites across the country, in partnership with Hocking College.

Dr. Cornwall said the training is to ensure that the teachers receive greater skills necessary to develop higher-level programmes.

Beneficiary of the programme, Home Economics Teacher, Pembroke Hall High School, Rohan Salmon, said the training has boosted his confidence in imparting information to his students.

Mr. Salmon, who received a certificate in International Baking Technology, said the initiative was a “good experience”, pointing out that he was exposed to the various aspects in doing pastry and cakes.

“I will be going back to the classroom to share what I learnt with my students. I am more confident in teaching my students certain skills, for example pastry. It’s a good topic, but, skillwise, I was not that confident, but now I am more confident in teaching them,” he explained.

The summer 2017 local and international skills training programme was administered by the Joint Committee for Tertiary Education under the umbrella of the upskilling and retooling project.

