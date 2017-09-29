Some Tax Offices Open this Saturday

Communications Officer at Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ), Leighton Beckles. + - Photo: Contributed Communications Officer at Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ), Leighton Beckles. Story Highlights Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) will be facilitating business this Saturday (September 30), with the opening of select offices islandwide.

The Saturday opening is a part of “TAJ’s efforts to provide value-added services to the taxpaying public, making it easier for them to interact with our services”.





Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) will be facilitating business this Saturday (September 30), with the opening of select offices islandwide.

The locations include Spanish Town, Constant Spring, May Pen, Mandeville, St. Ann’s Bay, Savanna-la-Mar and Montego Bay, and they will operate from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Portmore tax office will also be open; however, it will not close until 4:00 p.m.

“We at the TAJ want to provide the tax-paying public with greater convenience outside of the regular work week,” Communications Officer at the TAJ, Leighton Beckles, told JIS News.

He noted that the Saturday opening is a part of “TAJ’s efforts to provide value-added services to the taxpaying public, making it easier for them to interact with our services”.

Services available on Saturday include traffic ticket amnesty payments, property tax payments, filing of tax returns, motor vehicle transactions, driver’s licence renewal, TRN applications, all other payments and general information and assistance.

He further encouraged persons “to make use of the Saturday operations, to stay ahead of the rush [within the final weeks of the traffic ticket amnesty], as going down closer to the end of the amnesty, we expect to see longer lines during the week”.