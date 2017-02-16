Support for Law and Order

Some of the 89 new vehicles which were handed over to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), on December 23, last year, at the Police Commissioner’s Office, in Kingston. + - Photo: JIS Photographer Some of the 89 new vehicles which were handed over to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), on December 23, last year, at the Police Commissioner’s Office, in Kingston. Story Highlights







With the maintenance of law and order high on the agenda of the Government, a total of $567 million has been budgeted to carry out activities to support this during the 2017-18 fiscal year.

The money has been set aside in the 2017-18 Estimates of Expenditure now before the House of Representatives.

Of the sum, $367 million will go towards the purchasing of telecommunications equipment, while the remaining $200 million will be used to purchase motor vehicles and bikes for the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

The procurement of telecommunications equipment will facilitate the upgrading and digitalisation of communication and surveillance systems within the military and security forces.

This includes continued upgrading of radio networks; the supply and installation of CCTVs; and the purchase of handheld traffic ticket devices.