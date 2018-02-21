Support for Coastal Protection

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Audley Shaw. (FILE) + - Photo: Claudia Gardner Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Audley Shaw. (FILE) Story Highlights Another $412 million will be spent by the Government next fiscal year to carry out activities under a project aimed at enhancing the resilience of the agricultural sector and coastal areas.

Slated to come to an end in March 2019, the project aims to protect livelihood and food security in vulnerable communities by improving land and water management for the agricultural sector, strengthening coastal protection, and building institutional capacity against climate-change risks.

Up to December 2017 under the project, a Programme Management Unit had been established, capacity building had been facilitated and training initiatives undertaken, a Communication Strategy and Action Plan was developed, and annual stakeholder consultations were held.



The money, which has been set aside in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure, will go towards the supervision of coastal protection works, continuation of programme coordination and monitoring, and conducting a final programme evaluation and audit.

Additionally, there was continued monitoring visits to partner agencies and site visits to target communities/parishes, a visibility and awareness strategy was rolled out, and environmental summer camps were held to expose vulnerable youngsters to climate-change adaptation.

The project is being implemented by the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), with funding support from the Government of Jamaica and the Adaptation Fund (AF).