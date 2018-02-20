Sum Allocated to Rehabilitate Local Offenders and Deportees

Story Highlights The Government has allocated $6.6 million to boost activities under the Rehabilitation and Reintegration of Local Offenders and Deported Persons Programme.

As outlined in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure now before the House of Representatives, the programme aims to reduce the rate of reoffending among local offenders and deported persons by enhancing the livelihood opportunities and improving the systems for rehabilitation and reintegration.

The allocation for the fiscal year will go towards creating a more conducive environment for service delivery to deported migrants, developing a framework to assist in measuring the level of reintegration, and executing a public education campaign for deportees.



The Government has allocated $6.6 million to boost activities under the Rehabilitation and Reintegration of Local Offenders and Deported Persons Programme.

As outlined in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure now before the House of Representatives, the programme aims to reduce the rate of reoffending among local offenders and deported persons by enhancing the livelihood opportunities and improving the systems for rehabilitation and reintegration.

The allocation for the fiscal year will go towards creating a more conducive environment for service delivery to deported migrants, developing a framework to assist in measuring the level of reintegration, and executing a public education campaign for deportees.

The programme, which falls under the Ministry of National Security, started in November 2008, and after two extensions, it is slated to end in April of this year.

Achievements up to December 2017 include the establishment of a structured framework and mechanism for the reintegration of deportees, launch of a public education campaign, and renovation of a processing and reception centre at Mobile Reserve.