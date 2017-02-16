Students Urged to Become Developers of Goods and Services

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid (left), interacts with students of the St. Patrick Primary School while teacher Orlando Sculley (2nd left) looks on. Occasion was the National Careers Week 2017 regional forum at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston today (Feb. 16). The students are (from left): Tamilia Minott, Adriano Harris and Nyoka Betton. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid (left), interacts with students of the St. Patrick Primary School while teacher Orlando Sculley (2nd left) looks on. Occasion was the National Careers Week 2017 regional forum at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston today (Feb. 16). The students are (from left): Tamilia Minott, Adriano Harris and Nyoka Betton. Story Highlights Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, is urging students to pursue career paths that will enable them to become developers of goods and services that will ultimately redound to the benefit of the economy.

The Minister was addressing the National Careers Week 2017 regional forum at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston today (Feb. 16).

“How many times have you seen ‘made in Jamaica’ (as it relates) to electronics? Isn’t that a shame? If we want Jamaica to be great, it means that we have to get to the stage where what we produce and consume have the label ‘made in Jamaica’,” he said.

He urged them to cognisant of the changing 21st labour market, which requires higher levels of training and skill sets.

“The Ministry is (ensuring) that we give you all the opportunities for self-development, all the opportunities to develop your knowledge and skills, providing you a pathway to university, providing you a pathway to become entrepreneurs, so you will remain in Jamaica and make Jamaica a great country,” he said.

He added that the Government is also ensuring that all students have a place in secondary schools.

“Whether you are going to be your own bosses, you still require high levels of education and training and, certainly, those of you who become entrepreneurs will require highly skilled and productive workers,” he said.

The regional forum formed part of Careers Week 2017, which runs from February 11-17. The event showcased the work of young people involved in programmes that are focused on preparing them for the workplace and business. These include the Career Advancement Programme (CAP), Junior Achievement Company of Entrepreneurs and the Jamaica BizTown.

The week, which is being observed under the theme ‘Expanding Horizons for Vision 2030’, is the premier initiative to strengthen the future paths of young people in an effort to prepare them for the world of work, entrepreneurship and higher education.

Activities for the week includes church services, library expositions, school career expositions, a poster competition, international career discussions, a public forum at Emancipation Park in Kingston and forums in all six regions.

The week is organised by the Education Ministry, HEART Trust/NTA and Junior Achievement Jamaica.