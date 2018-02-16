More Students to Receive Tablet Computers

Story Highlights The Government is to spend $700 million to increase learning opportunities to students by providing them with more access to tablet computers and other information and communications technology (ICT)-based equipment, under the e-Learning Project.

Funding has been set aside in the 2018/2019 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

It is expected that for the fiscal year, the project will provide broadband and Wi-Fi connectivity to 90 schools; procure tablets, charging carts, laptops and audio-visual display units for 90 schools, and provide implementation support and professional development for teachers.



The Government is to spend $700 million to increase learning opportunities to students by providing them with more access to tablet computers and other information and communications technology (ICT)-based equipment, under the e-Learning Project.

The students will also receive support from teachers trained in the effective integration of such technology, which will be incorporated into the teaching and learning process.

Funding has been set aside in the 2018/2019 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

It is expected that for the fiscal year, the project will provide broadband and Wi-Fi connectivity to 90 schools; procure tablets, charging carts, laptops and audio-visual display units for 90 schools, and provide implementation support and professional development for teachers.

A baseline survey is to be conducted as well as formative evaluations and a public education and outreach programme implemented to include student e-ambassadors.

Since being launched in 2014, approximately 25,000 tablets have been distributed to schools and teachers islandwide.

The project has as its main objectives to provide children in the selected educational institutions with appropriate tablets based on agreed guidelines for e-learning devices, and assist teachers in all selected schools to acquire an appropriate e-learning computing device.