Strengthening Local Government Key to Building Better Caribbean Cities

Kingston’s Mayor, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, addressing Tuesday’s (April 10) sitting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation at the Council’s offices on Church Street, downtown Kingston. + - Photo: Adrian Walker Kingston’s Mayor, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, addressing Tuesday’s (April 10) sitting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation at the Council’s offices on Church Street, downtown Kingston. Story Highlights Kingston’s Mayor, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, says strengthening relationships at the local government level is key to building better Caribbean cities.

“We believe that will serve us well in the City of Kingston and will also serve the cities, towns and municipalities across the Caribbean region,” the Mayor said.

Senator Williams noted that regional municipalities and states share a common background, history, culture and way of life.



Kingston’s Mayor, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, says strengthening relationships at the local government level is key to building better Caribbean cities.

“We believe that will serve us well in the City of Kingston and will also serve the cities, towns and municipalities across the Caribbean region,” the Mayor said.

He was speaking at today’s (April 10) meeting of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) at the council’s chambers on Church Street on the benefits of the inaugural Caribbean Conference of Mayors now under way in the nation’s capital.

Senator Williams noted that regional municipalities and states share a common background, history, culture and way of life.

“So our experiences… in terms of the issues we face and the problems we encounter… across the Caribbean are similar,” he said.

The Mayor argued that while each city may approach situations and challenges differently, countries can learn from each other to rectify challenges based on past experiences.

Meanwhile, Senator Williams said the decision as to whether the Conference of the Mayors should be expanded to include non-English-speaking countries in the future is being explored.

“That decision we will be make before the conclusion of this conference,” he said.

During Tuesday’s sitting, Senator Williams welcomed visiting international and local Mayors attending the inaugural Conference, which ends on April 11.

The visiting officials are the Mayor of the City of Miramar, Florida, Wayne Messam; Mayor of Castries, St Lucia, Peterson Francis; Mayor of Georgetown, Guyana, Patricia Chase Green; Mayor of Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, Alderman Joel Martinez; and Chairman Mayor of the Mayaro Rio Claro Regional Municipality in Trinidad and Tobago, Glen Ram.

SHARE TO FACEBOOKSHARE TO TWITTERSHARE TO LINKEDINSHARE TO WHATSAPPSHARE TO MESSENGERSHARE TO EMAILSHARE TO TELEGRAMSHARE TO MORE132

The conference is being held under the theme ‘Caribbean Cities: Honouring the Past, Embracing a Smart Future’.

It is geared towards building relationships and understanding among mayors and local government practitioners from across the Caribbean.

It is being coordinated by the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation.